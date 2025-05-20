Parker McCollum to Drop Self-Titled Album June 27, Unveils New Single ‘Big Sky’

Parker McCollum has announced the release of his fifth studio album, PARKER MCCOLLUM, which will be released on June 27. McCollum described the album as personal and honest, unlike any of his previous work. For McCollum, returning to a raw songwriting style, which he employed at the beginning of his career, is liberating and necessary. “It is the best thing I've ever done,” McCollum said. “This record is honest, this record is raw, this record is one thousand percent authentic, Parker, and it feels really good to get back to writing and recording songs like I always wanted to.”

The new project features the single “Hope That I'm Enough,” co-written by McCollum, Matt Jenkins, and Jessi Alexander, and produced by Frank Liddell and Eric Masse. The single follows the lead track “What Kinda Man,” both offering a glimpse into McCollum's evolving sound. On May 7, just ahead of his performance at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards, he released another track, “Big Sky,” which touches on themes of heartbreak, wanderlust, and freedom, with a style reminiscent of Tom Petty.

Reflecting on his artistic roots, McCollum said during a recent live performance, “I was 22 years old, and I wrote that record in my apartment in Austin,” referring to his 2015 debut The Limestone Kid. That album helped establish his voice in the Texas music scene, and he now hopes PARKER MCCOLLUM recaptures that same essence.