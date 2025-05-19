KC Has Your Family 4-Pack To The Disney Water Parks—Plus 2 Bonus Tickets To The Exclusive Disney H2O Glow After Hours event!
Get ready for an unforgettable splash-filled getaway with your crew at Disney Water Parks where the thrills are cool and the memories are magical. Contest Rules:
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 05/19-5/23/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 05/19-5/23/25
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to Disney Water Parks + 2 Tickets to Disney H2O Glow After Hours
- Prize Value: : $496.30
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Disney