Country Star Dustin Lynch Sets Up Free Nashville Pool Party and Club Night During CMA Fest

Dustin Lynch is bringing back his popular "Pool Situation" to the CMA Fest weekend with two free events in Nashville, further cementing his presence as both a performer and tastemaker. The Dustin Lynch Pool Situation: Nashville 2025 will take place on June 6 at the Margaritaville Hotel Nashville, welcoming fans 18 and over on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of Lynch's Stay Country Club will receive early access.

The following night, June 7, Lynch will keep the energy going with a Nightlife Party at Barstool Nashville. The event will preview his upcoming Las Vegas residency, making history as the first country artist to hold a residency with Wynn Nightlife. The residency includes performances at Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub and will run through August 2025.

"It's enjoyable to realize that celebrations like the Pool Situation are growing from something fun that happens during CMA Fest to be a part of what could be my legacy as an artist," Lynch shared.

Past iterations of the Pool Situation have included performances by stars like Jordan Davis, HARDY, and Little Big Town, as well as unexpected touches like impromptu mullet makeovers and a spinning wheel of challenges. Lynch is promising even more surprises for this year's party.

"Riding that high is inspiring me to explore not just how well my career is going right now but also expanding into developing artists who see how [my career] is rising," Lynch added. "My fanbase and events like the pool situation allow me to age into curating talents and hosting events with [multi-generational] appeal."