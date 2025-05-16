Tampa Kicks Off Work on 22-Mile Trail to Connect City Neighborhoods

Construction started this week on a 22-mile pedestrian path that will weave through Tampa's streets, linking neighborhoods, parks, schools and shops. The path, named the Green Artery, aims to make walking and biking safer across the city.

"This Green Artery is going to connect people to the things that they need," said Mayor Jane Castor to Fox 13 News. "Encircling Tampa's urban core and linking more than 20 neighborhoods, parks, schools, supermarkets and jobs."

Workers have started building two sections. A 1.4-mile path cuts through Old Seminole Heights, while a 1.1-mile stretch winds past Lowry Park Central. These first parts cost $1.7 million, with FDOT grants paying for most of it.

The path adds 4,000 feet of wider, better sidewalks. The project also includes lower speed limits, solar-powered crossing lights, and better signage. This trail will join the soon-to-start West Riverwalk, which adds five more miles to the network.

Photo: City of Tampa

"Residents in this area will be able to hop onto the Green Artery and take it all the way to West Tampa's Rome Avenue, and then get to the Riverwalk," Castor said.

The Green Artery meets up with the Green Spine path, which runs from West Tampa through Ybor City to Cuscaden Park. The city plans to finish all 22 miles within five years.

"It's not just in one particular area, but everything that is taking place that brings our community together," said Tampa City Councilor Gwendolyn Henderson.

Mobility Director Vik Bhide talked about daily uses for the trail. "To access those services, whether it's your pharmacy, whether it's your barber, or it's your supermarket with walking and biking," he said.

The first parts should open by mid-August. Tampa wants these paths to work for everyday trips. The goal is giving people ways to skip driving when going to stores or work.