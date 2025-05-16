New artist Preston Cooper is anything but "Weak". Weak is the name of his first single he has released to country radio. I recently got a chance to hang out with Preston Cooper when he came by the radio station. I was impressed right away. He was super polite and you could tell he was just as excited to be starting his journey.

Preston Cooper and I sat down to chat about how fast he has been moving in the Nashville scene. Normally, when a new artist moves to Nashville, it takes an average of 10 years to have things happen for you. Preston has only been in town for 2 years and already has a song playing on country radio. That is unheard of in this business. But, when you're that good, it happens quick.

Meeting the Warren Brothers

He told us how he met the Warren Brothers and from there they kind of took him under his wing and helped him cut some songs and introduce him to the right people. He is very appreciative of how much they have done for him and where is is at today.

Who Inspired Him

Preston is only 22 years old and wears his cowboy hat proud. Originally from Ohio, He looks like a young Brad Paisley and sounds like Chris Stapleton. Cooper told me that he grew up listening to Bob Segar and Stapleton and when he sings their songs, it's crazy how much he sounds like them. His voice is very strong and it definitely stands out. The new album is called Toledo Talkin' which is out on May 30th.

The Singing Mailman

He has some really good songs on the album, his single "Weak", "One For The Road" and "Numbers On A Mailbox". Numbers on A Mailbox is such a unique song and for Preston because he used to be called the "Singing Mailman". He told us how he used to walk 14 miles every day delivering mail and singing songs. Many of his customers expressed to him he should become a full-time singers.