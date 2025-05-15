Blake Shelton Drops First Album in Seven Years with ‘Today Show’ Performance

Blake Shelton returned to the stage with fresh music and signature charm during a live performance on NBC's Today show on May 13. The country star debuted his new single “Stay Country or Die Tryin'” and performed his chart-topping hit “Sangria” as part of the 2025 Citi Concert Series, which also celebrated the 30th anniversary of the summer concert tradition.

Plenty of fans were outside the Today studio, packed in the plaza, waving signs around and singing along. The same energy was happening online, where people complimented Shelton on his performance and stage presence and, more importantly, the emotional weight of his new song. Shelton also took time to connect with fans, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and expressing joy at performing live again after years of pandemic-era restrictions.

“He's such a great live performer. I love this so much!” one viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Shelton's appearance coincides with the May 9 release of his new album, For Recreational Use Only, his first studio album in four years.

“Post Malone kind of got me, a fire lit under me,” Shelton said, referencing their duet “Pour Me a Drink.” “You know, it's been four years since I put out a record… And just being around him, you can't be around that guy without having a good time. He's just so excited about everything.” Shelton added that the experience pushed him back into the studio.

The Today broadcast also featured performances by other artists, including Dez Duron and the cast of Boop! The Musical, offering a mix of genres to kick off the 2025 concert season. A longtime The Voice coach and part of the fabric of country music, Shelton continues to get fans hyped about his ever-evolving sound while also honoring the roots of the genre.