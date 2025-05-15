Adventure Island Announces New Nighttime Swim Party For Summer
Tampa’s hottest water park is about to get even cooler. Adventure Island is cranking up the fun this summer with an exciting lineup of new attractions and events — and…
Tampa’s hottest water park is about to get even cooler. Adventure Island is cranking up the fun this summer with an exciting lineup of new attractions and events — and the headline act is AquaGlow, an all-new nighttime swim party that kicks off June 13.
AquaGlow transforms the entire park into a glowing neon wonderland after dark. Picture this: drifting through illuminated waterways, riding your favorite slides under vibrant lights, and dancing at a high-energy foam party, all set to pulsing music and dazzling visuals. Running select evenings from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., this separately ticketed event offers limited capacity for shorter lines and a more immersive experience.
But the fun doesn’t stop when the sun is up. Adventure Island has added new attractions for every age. Little ones will love Shaka-Laka Shores, a colorful splash zone with mini slides and fountains. Families can explore Castaway Falls, a multi-level water play zone packed with interactive features. Thrill-seekers should head straight for Rapids Racer and Wahoo Remix — the latter turning up the adrenaline with synchronized lights and music.
To make the most of your visit, take advantage of the Memorial Day Sale, offering up to 50% off tickets, Fun Cards, and Annual Passes. Pass Members even get discounts on AquaGlow nights.
Whether you're chasing thrills or glowing chills, Adventure Island is your ultimate summer escape. For tickets and info, head to AdventureIsland.com.