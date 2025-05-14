This Day in Country History: May 14

The COVID-19 pandemic sideswiped everyone, including country music artists and fans. However, through the trials and tribulations of these turbulent months, artists saw reprieve and hope as restrictions began to ease across the United States.

Big Hits and Milestones

The 1984 Annual Academy of Country Music Awards had some big winners, including:

1984: The 19th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards happened on May 14 at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. The Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton famous duet song, "Islands in the Stream," won Single of the Year, and nd Garry Morris' version of "The Wind Beneath My Wings" took home Song of the Year.

Cultural Milestones

Fans notice when country music stars marry, and Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert's wedding was significant. This and other notable events took place on this date:

2011: On May 14, country music superstars Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert got married. Shelton and Lambert have collaborated on many songs, including "Over You," which was about Shelton's loss of his older brother, Richie Shelton.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Fun shows and performances for May 14 in country music history include:

2022: Chris Stapleton performed at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, as part of his All-American Road Tour.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Bringing babies into the world is a life-changing experience.

2017: Midland's Jess Carson delivered his and his wife's baby in the hospital parking lot on May 14. Jess and Camille were on their way to the hospital when Camille went into labor and gave birth to their son, Parker, in their Chevy Suburban.

