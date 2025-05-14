Florida Aquarium Kicks Off Weekend Underwater Walking Tours

Tampa's Florida Aquarium now offers underwater walks through its vast Heart of the Sea tank on weekends. Visitors can spend 20 minutes at the bottom of the 100,000-gallon exhibit without swimming skills.

The SeaTREK program welcomes anyone 10 years and older for $75 plus entry fee. Participants walk 15 feet below the surface among sea creatures in the main tank.

Guests wander next to gliding eagle rays, curious bonnethead sharks, and a massive loggerhead turtle. Fish swarm through coral caves while visitors get an up-close view during their underwater stroll.

Skilled guides lead the way beneath the surface. While submerged, guests learn to make rings of bubbles float upward. The center provides everything needed, from breathing gear to wetsuits.

Tours run weekend days only. Show up 15 minutes early to prep. Bring swimwear and a towel: Changing rooms with showers wait nearby.

Small groups enter the main exhibit with trained staff. The experience starts at the downtown site, where guides explain each step.

This hands-on activity adds to the center's teaching mission. Now non-swimmers can see ocean life from within the tank itself.

Sign up early on their website to grab a spot. Your ticket includes full access to view other exhibits after your underwater adventure.

Special breathing equipment, carefully fitted to each guest, keeps everyone safe. The gear works naturally, just inhale and exhale while walking on the tank floor.