West Coast Coffee Chain Opens First Tampa Location

It's finally here! Dutch Bros. Coffee just started serving drinks at 3616 W Ballast Point Blvd., marking its first step into Florida. Customers can get their drinks at the drive-thru or walk-up windows.

Starting as a small stand in Oregon back in 1992, the business now runs 800 shops across the country. They're pushing for big growth, with plans for 1,000 more stores, including one coming to Riverview.

First-day visitors snagged $3 drinks, though prices typically hit around $7. Their menu stars the "Golden Eagle" latte, which mixes espresso with half-and-half plus sweet shots of caramel and vanilla.

You'll find more than just coffee here. The menu spans from tangy lemonades to thick milkshakes, energy drinks spiked with Red Bull, fresh teas, and fizzy sodas. They've got protein-packed coffee for fitness fans, plus drinks that change with the seasons.

Want something special? The workers can whip up custom flavor blends. Most drinks can get topped with their popular "soft top" cold foam. Some fans take their loyalty to the next level, keeping lists of which color straws they've collected.

This opening comes two years after Dutch Bros. first set its sights on Tampa. They picked a spot in South Tampa's Interbay neighborhood, just below Gandy Boulevard, to plant their flag.