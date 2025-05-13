Kelsea Ballerini Goes Home Empty-Handed Despite Three ACM Nominations

Backstage Country
Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas.
Kelsea Ballerini came up short at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards, having three major nominations, including Entertainer of the Year. Fans are now collectively disappointed and calling on the Academy to acknowledge Ballerini, who has been perceived as consistently undervalued by the industry.

Lainey Wilson took home both Female Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year, marking her second consecutive win in those top categories. Meanwhile, Ballerini — nominated for Female Artist of the Year for the eighth time — once again fell short, intensifying an ongoing narrative about her repeated award show snubs.

The response online was immediate and emotional. One user, @itsxoocarrie, posted to X (formerly Twitter): “like seriously, what does kelsea need to do to get an award????? she's had an INCREDIBLE year for touring, welcome mat & patterns did beyond incredible, she's had so much media coverage, ACMs giving her a load of coverage…and for what??? bull.”

On TikTok, another fan echoed the sentiment: “@Kelsea Ballerini was 100% robbed tonight on the ACMs, but we'll always know how she's the real entertainer of the year | No hate to anyone else, but Kels really deserved this.”

The frustration even extended to Ballerini's boyfriend, actor Chase Stokes, who commented “Lol” on an Instagram video of her performance — a move some interpreted as subtle criticism of the ACMs. Ballerini herself posted a meme from Mean Girls shortly after the ceremony, which many fans took as a veiled nod to her own disappointment.

The ACM snub has reignited speculation that Ballerini may eventually skip award shows entirely, similar to what Morgan Wallen did after facing similar frustration. Despite the bump in the road, Ballerini is among the most visible and recognized names in country music, with more than successful albums, sold-out tours, and continuous media coverage. Her audience still supports her, and they believe that she adds positively to country music regardless of the awards she wins.

