How Carrie Underwood’s American Idol Win Changed Country Music

Carrie Underwood is one of the most recognizable and influential country music artists of all time. She has won eight GRAMMY Awards, is one of the top-selling acts in the country music genre, and is an American Idol winner. With smash hits such as "Before He Cheats," "Jesus, Take the Wheel," and "Inside Your Heaven," Underwood is now a household name.

In 2008, Underwood was inducted into the prestigious Grand Ole Opry, which only has 76 living members. This is a huge milestone, not only for Underwood but for the entire country music industry. Today, this legendary country music superstar is a judge on Season 23 of American Idol, replacing pop singer Katy Perry

How Carrie Underwood Became a Country Music Sensation

Carrie Underwood was born on March 10, 1983, in Muskogee, Oklahoma. She grew up on her family's farm in Checotah and began singing as a young girl in church and school, finding her unique style and voice. She later went to Northeastern State University in Tahlequah to become a broadcast journalist.

At the age of 21, before finishing school, she auditioned for American Idol's fourth season in front of judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson. She performed Bonnie Raitt's "I Can't Make You Love Me," and the judges immediately pushed her through to Hollywood. In May 2005, Underwood won American Idol , which changed the trajectory of her life.

How Carrie Underwood's American Idol Win Impacted the Country Music Scene

After her big win on American Idol, Underwood's career took off. In 2005, she released her debut album, Some Hearts, which sold over 7 million copies, making her one of American Idol's most successful alumni.

Top songs from this album included "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and "Don't Forget to Remember Me." In 2006, this busy country music star went on a 150-show tour to support Some Hearts, sharing the stage with headliners Kenny Chesney and Brad Paisley, along with headlining her own venues. After her tour, Underwood went back to her university, where she graduated with a B.A. in mass communication.

With the success of her win on American Idol and her chart-topping, Multi-Platinum album Some Hearts, Underwood has inspired other artists to find their voice and country music style and make it mainstream.

Carrie Underwood's Awards Keep Coming

Underwood's debut album hit the charts and received a 9x Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. She also received a 7x Platinum certification for the single "Before He Cheats." These are astronomical numbers, especially for a new artist. Since then, she has sold over 66 million records, recorded 28 singles, and has seven albums that have received Platinum or Multi-Platinum certifications by the RIAA.

In addition to her eight GRAMMY Awards, Underwood has won 16 Academy of Country Music Awards and seven Country Music Association Awards. She was also the first female artist to have a Las Vegas residency at the Resorts World Theater with Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency, which is still going strong in 2025.

In addition to awards and accolades, Underwood sang the "Star Spangled Banner" at the 2010 Super Bowl, appeared in a movie called Soul Surfer, launched her fitness brand Calia, and published a book, Find Your Path. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

Underwood's Style Has Influenced the Sound of Modern Country Music

With her unique blend of country, gospel, Americana, pop, and a touch of rock, Underwood has set the stage for a new style of country music that fans and new artists have embraced. Artists such as superstar Kane Brown blend country, hip-hop, R&B, and pop into their music. Jelly Roll and T-Pain share a love of gospel that inspires their unique music styles. In 2014, pop diva Beyonce broke from her urban music roots to record her country album Cowboy Carter , which won Album of the Year at the GRAMMYs.

Underwood spearheaded the evolution of country music, and modern fans have embraced these changes. American Idol now has two country music judges, and their influence will help propel more artists into this dynamic music genre.

Carrie Underwood's Continued Success

Underwood shows no signs of slowing down. Her Las Vegas residency will continue through April of 2025, and she has several tours coming up. On April 11, 2025, Underwood and Ben Fuller collaborated on a new song, "If It Was Up to Me."