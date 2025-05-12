KC Has Your Pair Of Tickets To See Lee Brice

Listen for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Lee Brice at BayCare Sound on September 11, 2025
Tickets on-sale Friday May 16th. For more information, click HERE
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 5/12-5/16/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A Pair Of tickets to see Lee Brice @ BayCare Sound on 9.11.25
- Prize Value: $39.75
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation