KC Has Your Pair Of Tickets To See Lee Brice

Listen for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Lee Brice at BayCare Sound on September 11, 2025 Tickets on-sale Friday May 16th.

Listen for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Lee Brice at BayCare Sound on September 11, 2025

Tickets on-sale Friday May 16th. For more information, click HERE

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 5/12-5/16/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair Of tickets to see Lee Brice @ BayCare Sound on 9.11.25
  • Prize Value: $39.75
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation

