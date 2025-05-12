Hits That Almost Weren’t: The Untold Stories Behind Garth Brooks’ Biggest Songs

Garth Brooks is an icon of country music whose name is attached to many successful and chart-topping hits and groundbreaking live shows. However, some fans may be surprised that several of his highest-charting songs were almost excluded from an album entirely. Read on to explore surprising backstories and tales of luck, risk, and inspiration that helped Brooks build an extraordinary career and leave lasting impressions on the country music genre.

“The Dance”: A Song That Almost Slipped Away

"The Dance" became one of Garth Brooks' most beloved songs, but it nearly didn't appear on his debut album. Written by Tony Arata, Brooks first heard the song during a performance at the Bluebird Cafe. Brooks was emotionally overcome by the song, but his first reaction was not to record it. He felt it was too piano-driven and lacked the standard instrumentation of a country record, such as the steel guitar and fiddle. Still, producer Allen Reynolds believed in the song and told Brooks, "If you don't cut ‘The Dance,' you're going to miss the biggest hit you never had."

Ultimately, Brooks recorded the track and released it as his debut album's final single. The gamble was a success: "The Dance" reached the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and won Brooks his first Song of the Year and Video of the Year at the 1990 Academy of Country Music Awards. The song is still a staple of his live performances and a crowd favorite with emotional significance and timeless storytelling. Brooks has said it's his favorite song and a big moment in his career.

“Friends in Low Places”: From Accidental Leak to Runaway Hit

The story of "Friends in Low Places" began with a casual dinner conversation between co-writers Earl Bud Lee and Dewayne Blackwell. They chose Garth Brooks, who was still working as a shoe salesman, to record the demo. Little did he know that the demo — which somehow leaked via his mother — would end up on radio stations before its official release.

Originally recorded by David Wayne Chamberlain in 1989, the song's potential wasn't fully realized until Brooks made it his own. It officially entered the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on Aug. 18, 1990, and climbed to No. 1 by Oct. 6, staying there for four weeks. From karaoke nights to sports stadium sing-alongs, the song took on a life of its own.

Regardless of its twisted road to notoriety, "Friends in Low Places" became a signature anthem for Brooks, celebrating resilience and camaraderie in the face of rejection. The song's runaway success solidified Brooks' brand as an artist who serves the common man.

“Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)”: The Cowboy Connection

Before the fame and arena tours, "Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)" gave listeners their first real glimpse into Garth Brooks' potential. Originally a song about a tired musician, the song went in a different direction when Brooks' friend, Randy Taylor, suggested mentioning rodeo great Chris LeDoux, which added a country edge to the song, giving Brooks the authenticity he needed more than some of the larger players in the industry.

Overall, the song allowed Brooks to enter the world of country music while also shining a light on Chris LeDoux, who was unknown outside rodeo circles. It was a win-win situation, as LeDoux gained a second wind in his career, while Brooks had claims to the country's credibility. It would also tie Brooks to the "neo-traditionalist" ideology of country storytelling and instrumentation in the late '80s and early '90s.

“If Tomorrow Never Comes”: A Song Born From Personal Loss

"If Tomorrow Never Comes" began as a tribute to two of Garth Brooks' college friends who had passed away. The song explored the idea of expressing love while there's still time — a theme that resonated deeply with audiences.

Before co-writing the song with Kent Blazy, Brooks pitched the concept to more than two dozen songwriters who turned it down. Blazy saw the vision and helped bring the idea to life. The resulting song, which reflected a father's love for his daughter, became Brooks' first No. 1 hit and marked his foray into heartfelt ballads.

"If Tomorrow Never Comes" quickly became more than just a hit. It was adopted as an anthem for weddings, funerals, and reflective moments across the world. More than 30 years after its release, the song remains a staple in country music and a testament to the emotional power of simple, honest storytelling.

“The Thunder Rolls”: From Tanya Tucker to Controversial Hit

"The Thunder Rolls" was originally intended for country star Tanya Tucker, who had even requested an additional verse. However, she eventually passed on the track, allowing Garth Brooks to record it himself. Released in April 1991, it became his fifth straight No. 1 country hit.

What truly set the song apart, though, was its music video. Directed by Bud Schaetzle, the video depicted a woman confronting her abusive husband, ultimately leaving him. The visual storyline sparked controversy: The Nashville Network and Country Music Television banned the video, citing its graphic content. However, it also gained support from women's shelters and advocacy groups, who applauded the honest portrayal of domestic abuse.

Despite the pushback, fans rallied behind the song, initiating "save the video" campaigns. The backlash didn't stop its momentum; the video went on to win the 1991 Country Music Association's Music Video of the Year award. Brooks defended the song, saying, "This is real life... people aren't afraid to talk about it." Today, "The Thunder Rolls" is viewed as one of country music's boldest and most memorable moments.

The Enduring Legacy of Garth Brooks' Unexpected Hits

Garth Brooks' rise to superstardom wasn't paved with carefully calculated hits. Some of his most enduring songs might never have been recorded, yet they came to define his career and modern country music's evolution. From the vulnerable poignancy of "The Dance" to the defiant spirit of "Friends in Low Places," Brooks’ career is defined by turning unlikely material into career milestones.