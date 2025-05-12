Country Star Megan Moroney Headlines Tampa Pig Jig This Fall

Ahh Pig Jig, one of our favorite events of the year. Where the smells of BBQ smoke and sweet hickory fill the air at Julian B Lane Park, and the sounds of live music set the vibe. The 14th Tampa Pig Jig kicks off October 18, 2025 with rising country sensation Megan Moroney headlining the concert.

The lineup also includes Matt Nathanson, Midland, Jamestown Revival, and George Pippen, alongside an intense BBQ competition. This remarkable event has raised over $7 million to help fight rare kidney conditions affecting fewer than 200,000 Americans.

The Pig Jig remains NephCure's biggest fundraiser each year. The money raised has launched 60 innovative research projects focused on rare kidney diseases.

The event began in 2011 as a simple backyard BBQ supporting Will Wellman, who battles focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and has grown into a massive music festival drawing thousands.

Last year, Grammy winner Dierks Bentley brought down the house with 12,000 fans in attendance. The event's growth means more support for vital medical research with each passing year.

The state's best BBQ masters compete while live music fills the park throughout the day.

Tampa has become a major force in kidney research funding, supporting studies that larger research organizations often overlook. Area hospitals continue developing new treatments backed by this research funding. These breakthrough studies give doctors new ways to tackle rare kidney diseases.

Tickets usually sell out FAST, so get your hands on them early. Presale begins Tuesday, 5/13 at 10 a.m. ET using the code: WQYK