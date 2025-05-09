Medical Weight Loss Company Brings 100 Jobs to Tampa With New Manufacturing Facility

A new 50,000-square-foot plant will start up in Tampa this August. OrderlyMeds picked the Falkenburg Road site after searching across the U.S. The project promises 100 new work spots by 2027.

"Tampa was above and beyond in their receptiveness, just being open, friendly, communicative to what we were trying to accomplish," said CEO Chris Spears to St. Pete Catalyst. "The human capital side is going to be what makes that facility super-successful and allows us to execute on our mission."

Staff needs span across different roles, from skilled pharmacists to tech experts and operations workers. The site will make weight control medicines and include office space.

Since starting in 2023, the medical firm has worked with 55,000 patients. They mix online doctor visits with custom health plans and GLP-1 drug options.

Making their own drugs fits into a bigger plan. "The primary driver for us moving into the pharmacy space and doing our own manufacturing is so that we can continue to reduce the costs of these medications for the U.S. consumer," Spears said.

Tampa's medical sector keeps getting bigger. Right now, 1,100 science firms call this area home, with 25,000 workers. Experts think the field will grow another six percent through 2029.

"OrderlyMeds is a welcome addition to our growing sector of innovative life sciences companies," said Ron Christaldi, who heads the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council.

Spears started the company after seeing what was missing in weight care. While others just sold pills, his team added food planning, exercise help, and mental support to make treatment work better.