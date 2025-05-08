Zach Bryan Lands $350M Warner Records Deal, Parts with Publishing Rights

Zach Bryan made waves in business when he signed a $350 million agreement this week that includes renewing his contract with Warner Records for at least two albums and selling his publishing catalog to Merrit Group, led by former Warner Bros. Records executive Cameron Strang.

Since his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy in 2021, Bryan has rapidly ascended in the music world, releasing three multiplatinum albums and numerous hit singles. His 2022 triple album, American Heartbreak, debuted at number five on the Billboard 200 and achieved the most streams of any country album in 2022.

In 2024, Bryan was third on Billboard's list of Top Artists and first on the Top Rock & Alternative Artist list, showcasing his genre-bending diversions. "Something in the Orange" has generated over 1.25 billion streams, and "I Remember Everything," featuring Kacey Musgraves, has surpassed one billion streams.

Bryan has received four Grammy nominations, winning Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "I Remember Everything" at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in 2024.

In January, the Oklahoma-born singer-songwriter and Navy veteran announced a forthcoming film titled Motorbreath. The project, which chronicles a two-week motorcycle journey across America with friends while recording his final major-label album, was introduced by Bryan on Instagram.

Looking ahead, Bryan is set to headline the BST Hyde Park Festival in London on June 28 and 29 and perform at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 27, marking the venue's first-ever concert. You can find all upcoming shows on his official website.