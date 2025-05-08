Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: May 9-May 11

Tampa Bay is packed with exciting events this weekend. We've got waterfront festivals and classic rock concerts to electrifying dance parties. The St. Pete Tacos and Tequila Festival, Grand Funk Railroad at Busch Gardens, and PERREOLAND at The Ritz Ybor headline the lineup. Whether you're into food, music, or nightlife, the region has something for your weekend vibe.

St. Pete Tacos and Tequila Festival

What: St. Pete Tacos and Tequila Festival

St. Pete Tacos and Tequila Festival When: Friday, May 9, 2025, from 4 to 10 p.m.; and Saturday, May 10, 2025, from noon to 8 p.m.

Friday, May 9, 2025, from 4 to 10 p.m.; and Saturday, May 10, 2025, from noon to 8 p.m. Where: Vinoy Park, 701 Bay Shore Drive NE, St. Petersburg

Vinoy Park, 701 Bay Shore Drive NE, St. Petersburg Cost: General Admission: $7 Presale and $10 Day-of, Matador Cantina Admission: $39 Presale and $45 Day-of, Dick's Last Resort VIP Admission: $59 Presale only, and Kids 13 and under are free

The 4th Annual St. Pete Tacos & Tequila Festival returns to Vinoy Park for two days of flavor-packed fun. They are featuring over 100 taco options from over 25 vendors. Guests can sip craft margaritas and cocktails, enjoy live music, watch lucha libre wrestling, and browse mural art displays. Highlights include a taco-eating contest and the People's Choice Taco Competition, all set against the stunning backdrop of Tampa Bay's waterfront.

Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival

What: Live Music with Grand Funk Railroad as part of the Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival

Live Music with Grand Funk Railroad as part of the Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival When: Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 7 p.m. Where: Busch Gardens, 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Busch Gardens, 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa Cost: Free with park admission

As part of the Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival concert lineup, Grand Funk Railroad brings its signature high-energy sound to the stage. Known as The American Band, this legendary five-piece rock group continues to leave its mark on the classic rock scene with iconic hits such as "We're An American Band" and "Some Kind of Wonderful."

PERREOLAND Tampa

What: PERREOLAND Old School vs. New School Reggaeton Party

PERREOLAND Old School vs. New School Reggaeton Party When: Friday, May 9, 2025, at 9 p.m.

Friday, May 9, 2025, at 9 p.m. Where: The Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. 7th Ave., Tampa

The Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. 7th Ave., Tampa Cost: $25 to $35

PERREOLAND delivers a high-octane night of Latin music and nonstop dancing. Held at one of Tampa's premier music venues, this 18-plus event celebrates Perreo — a high-energy dance style closely tied to reggaeton — with a dynamic mix of old-school classics and today's hottest hits. Multiple DJs will keep the crowd moving with back-to-back sets, transforming the venue into a vibrant, electrifying party scene. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the reggaeton movement, PERREOLAND promises an unforgettable night filled with rhythm, culture, and community.

Other Events

Tampa Bay offers a vibrant mix of live entertainment and cultural experiences this weekend. From intimate musical performances and glamorous stage shows to casual gatherings surrounded by classic cars, there's something for every mood and interest: