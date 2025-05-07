The country artist who accidently discovered Redferrin may surprise you especially the way the two met. We got a chance to talk with new country artist Redferrin to learn more about him. By the way, he pronounces his name, Red-Ferrin (like Red Barron pizza), that's how he explained it to us.

A Tennessee boy from a town called White House, Red sports a full blown mullet and is very proud of it. His life3 changed one day when he got to hang out with Tyler Hubbard at his dirt bike track. The story he tells is great how it all went down.

Country Artist Who Accidently Discovered Redferrin

White House, Tennessee is a small town located about 30 minutes north of Nashville. Former Florida Georgia Line member, Tyler Hubbard, bought a farm there with his family. He also found the place because it had lots of land to build his dream dirt track to ride motor cross bikes. Tyler loves riding and built a huge track to ride around on his property. This is where Redferrin's story starts. Red's friend was at the local car wash, rinsing his dirt bike off when Tyler happened to be there. Tyler noticed him and his bike and struck up a conversation with him and passed a sticky-note with an address on it saying, come ride bikes with us sometime.

His buddy called him up and said some guy just gave me an address to a dirt track and wants me to go over there and ride. His friend had no idea who Tyler was. Red and his buddy weren't sure it was real, because they knew everyone in the town. When they showed up to ride, they found out they had more in common then just dirt bikes.

Red became fast friends with Tyler and BK. The two taught him how to write and introduced him to many people in Nashville. FGL even took him on tour for 2 years teaching him everything. He said it was so good for him to see what it is like "at the top". FGL in the height of their careers was a great way for Red to learn about the business.

Red commented on how well they worked and how hard they worked. There wasn't a huge party going on backstage, it was a job. He said they would wake up early, write songs and then do the show. It was a job for them. it wasn't a rockstar party like most think. FGL knows that their fans pay good money to see the show and they wanted it to be the best show.

2025 Tampa Tour

Redferrin jumps on tour this year with Old Dominion. They will be here at the Sound in Clearwater on June 7th with Ernest. He mentioned he met OD at a festival and they became good friends and they loved him so much they called him up to join the tour. Red said he is "pickled" and can't wait to write with Ernest and Old Dominion while on tour.