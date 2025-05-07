St. Pete Market Named Best Grocery Store in U.S.

Backstage Country
We all know a Floridian’s favorite grocery store is Publix, but according to a new survey, a popular St. Pete market may be coming for the title of best grocery…

Jen Glorioso
mazzaros pasta
Photo: Meredith/BBGI

We all know a Floridian's favorite grocery store is Publix, but according to a new survey, a popular St. Pete market may be coming for the title of best grocery store. Even though there are no BOGO's or Pub Subs, Mazzaro's Italian Market can do one better. They have freshly made pasta, baked goods, and hot sandwiches, and over 300 imported cheeses. Located about 10-15 minutes outside of Downtown St. Pete, this gem transports you to Italy without needing a passport.

Mazzaro's Italian Market in St. Pete came out on top among thousands of stores across the country, landing the number one spot for customer satisfaction. The results come from Solitaired's deep dive into 7 million Google reviews covering 3,000 stores across 100 cities.

Florida stores made a strong showing in the rankings. In Orlando, Freshfields Farm grabbed second place. Two Trader Joe's stores - one in Orlando, another in St. Pete - landed spots at 15th and 16th.

The huge 13,000-square-foot market is packed with an amazing selection of goods. Cheese fans can choose from over 300 types, while home cooks can explore rows of olive oils and vinegars. Every morning, people line up outside, with the biggest crowds showing up on weekends.

What began as a coffee roasting shop in 1993 evolved into something much more. Within three years, they added a deli counter, fresh baking, and imported goods. Now they make pasta in-house, roast coffee every day, and stock their shelves with freshly baked treats.

The study looked at several key points: how friendly the staff was, food quality, prices, and checkout times. Trader Joe's did particularly well, with 33 stores making it into the top 50.

Wine tastings (Friday's and Saturday's) add something special to the shopping trip. Their breads and pastries have won multiple "Best of the Bay" awards.

A lovely outdoor area, decorated with statues, offers shoppers a nice spot to eat their fresh-made food. The market also hosts special events and delivers to customers.

Mazzaro's Italian Market
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
