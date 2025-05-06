Treasure Island Hosting Hurricane Safety Event With Weather Expert

A Hurricane Expo will take place May 28 at Treasure Island City Hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event aims to boost storm readiness among local residents.

Mike Clay, chief meteorologist at Spectrum Bay News 9, will share insights about the coming storm season. Staff at 10451 Gulf Blvd. will outline key steps for storm response and evacuation.

The event packs vital info into two hours. Attendees will pick up tips about storm safety and flood coverage. Officials from both city and county departments stand ready to tackle storm prep questions.

Storm updates flow through the city's website. It links to Alert Pinellas, maps for getting out fast, and guides for staying safe. These tools prove vital when storms strike the coast.

This gathering fits into a wider push to shield coastal zones from storms. June 1 marks the start of hurricane season, so experts stress early action.



The staff will guide guests through storm preparation basics. Their presentations will cover both escape routes and ways to shield homes from damage. Having clear steps in mind helps to cut through the chaos when storms loom.

Past storms taught hard lessons about beach area safety. Now, locals can tap expert knowledge to avoid past mistakes, showing that smart planning makes all the difference when wild weather hits.

The expo puts a spotlight on flood coverage needs. Experts will explain insurance jargon, showing what works best for beach properties.

By holding this event in May, residents get time to act on what they learn. Quick action can turn good advice into real protection.