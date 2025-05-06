This Day in Country History: May 6

There were many hits, milestones, recordings, performances, and benefit events on May 6. The country music industry came together to help victims and musicians affected by the 2010 floods in the Nashville area. Tanya Tucker made an album produced by Brandi Carlisle and Shooter Jennings, and pop star Cyndi Lauper released her first country album on May 6.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Fans were thrilled to see some of their favorite artists collaborate or branch out:

2016: Pop star Cyndi Lauper, known for her songs "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" and "Time After Time," released her first country album, Detour. Lauper included guest stars such as Emmylou Harris, Vince Gill, and Willie Nelson on this breakthrough album.

2022: During Luke Bryan's performance at his sold-out show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, Carrie Underwood surprised fans by joining him for a duet. This show kicked off Bryan's Huntin', Fishin' And Lovin' Every Day Tour.

2023: GRAMMY Award-winning country singer Carly Pearce sang the national anthem at the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Pearce won the Female Artist of the Year at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards as well as a GRAMMY with Ashley McBryde for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Cultural Milestones

These May 6 contributions made a difference in country music:

1974: Legendary country music star Merle Haggard appeared on the cover of TIME magazine. Haggard went from a prisoner at San Quentin Prison in California to a megastar with his hit song "Okie From Muskogee" and further collaborations with Willie Nelson and Hank Williams Jr.

2010: Country music legend Vince Gill hosted a telethon called Working 4 You: Flood Relief with Vince Gill & Friends to raise money for those affected by the massive floods in the Nashville area. Many musicians lost their equipment when a storage space that held their gear flooded.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Hats off to these notable performances and releases:

2007: The first Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, California included headliners Kenny Chesney, Brooks & Dunn, and Sugarland. Fans also enjoyed performances by Emmylou Harris, the late Kris Kristofferson, and Ricky Skaggs.

2018: Country music star Carrie Underwood released her new music video, "Cry Pretty." This powerful video highlights the differences between being a music star and trying to be a normal person.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Country music changes and challenges on May 6 include:

2019: Tanya Tucker signed with Fantasy Records before releasing her new album, While I'm Livin', produced by country music artists Shooter Jennings and Brandi Carlisle. Tanya Tucker is a superstar in the country music world with her smash hit "Delta Dawn."

2022: Willie Nelson and his band had to cancel a show at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee, due to a band member testing positive for COVID-19. The band had to cancel other shows, including one in Brandon, Mississippi, and its performance at the New Orleans Jazz Fest.