St. Pete’s Original Craft Brewery Shutting Down Downtown Spot After 12 Years

7 Breweries To Visit During Tampa Bay Beer Week
After a dozen years serving downtown patrons, Cycle Brewing will shut its Central Avenue taproom. The business will continue making beer at their 5th Avenue South location.

"The taproom will close in as early as a week or as late as the end of the month," said Doug Dozark to St. Pete Rising.

Plans are in motion for a new retail space at their production site near the Pinellas Trail. "After we resolve permitting issues, we hope to open something in the warehouse by this summer that could include retail bottle sales and eventually on-site consumption," Dozark said.

The shutdown marks a shift in the local beer landscape. Back in August 2013, this spot broke ground as the city's first craft brewery. Today, beer enthusiasts can pick from 50 different local makers.

At their 2135 5th Ave. South site, tanks bubble with fresh brews daily. The menu spans from crisp IPAs to tart sours and rich stouts. Their dark beers pack bold twists: think maple swirls, hints of cinnamon, touches of banana, dashes of coconut, and nutty hazelnut notes.

The brewing story started at Peg's Cantina in Gulfport, where Dozark first crafted beer at his mother Peg Wesselink's eatery.

A fresh identity might come with the new spot. "We have a lot of options and will take time to decide. Since the new location won't carry over much from downtown, keeping the name might set the wrong expectations," Dozark noted.

Until the final day, thirsty visitors can still stop by Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Weekend hours run Friday and Saturday from noon to midnight, with Sundays noon to 10 p.m.

