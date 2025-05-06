Dollywood Hits 40 Years with Fresh Attractions and Biggest Year Yet

Dolly Parton turned 40 for Dollywood, the theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, that she helped establish in 1986, on May 2. Dolly gathered with media and season pass holders to discuss the journey of Dollywood from being a roadside attraction to one of the world's most recognized destinations.

"I've always believed the Smoky Mountains are one of the most beautiful places God ever made, and I feel blessed to call them home. When I first dreamed of creating Dollywood, I had two simple hopes. I wanted to build a place that would bring people from all over to see the magic of the Smokies and, hopefully, fall in love with them just like I did," she told Business Wire.

The anniversary event on May 3 featured a preview of the new retrospective show, Play On. Attendees received cupcakes and a code to stream The Dollywood Collection: Celebrating 40 Years of Music & Memories, an exclusive album of previously unreleased songs that Parton wrote about the park.

Dollywood's latest expansions include the opening of the Wilderness Pass Restaurant and a new 750-space parking lot, as part of a larger $500 million, 10-year development plan announced in 2021. The park employs over 4,000 hosts currently, with 13 staff members who have been with Dollywood the entire time since it opened, helping the park develop a specific character and create its guest experience.

Dollywood hosts its Flower & Food Festival until June 8, featuring large floral displays and spring-themed food offerings. The park's upcoming events, which highlight the seasons, include Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration, Harvest Festival, and Smoky Mountain Christmas.

In a commitment to the community, Dollywood announced a partnership with Tennessee's Department of Children's Services to provide a one-time free park visit to children in foster care.

Dollywood Parks & Resorts includes the Dollywood theme park, Dollywood's Splash Country, and two resort properties. For the seventh consecutive year, Dollywood continues to receive awards, including Tripadvisor's #1 Best U.S. Theme Park.