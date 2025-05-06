Brooklyn Beckham and Wife No Show David Beckham’s Birthday Party Amid Reports of a Family Feud

David Beckham turned 50 this year, and the star-studded birthday bash had all the makings of a glam Beckham affair. But there were two people who were surprisingly absent: Brooklyn, David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

That’s right. The eldest Beckham child and his wife were noticeably MIA from dear old Dad’s big day. While reps haven’t confirmed anything, the internet is already stirring the family feud pot. Again.

Brooklyn and Nicola Allegedly Wanted to Meet David Beckham Before the Birthday Bash

Page Six reported that Brooklyn and Nicola reached out to David to celebrate his birthday with them before the party. David reportedly refused and told the two that to celebrate his birthday, they must attend his party at the Core restaurant in Notting Hill. The pair chose instead to privately send their wishes to the former athlete.

Joining David and Victoria at one of the birthday celebrations were their sons, Romeo and Cruz, daughter Harper, and Romeo and Cruz’s girlfriends, Kim Turnbull and Jackie Apostel, respectively. Not only were the girlfriends in attendance, but they also made it into the glamorous family photo ops.

Brooklyn and Romeo Feuding?

Reports circulated last month about a rift between brothers Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham. At the center of it is Romeo’s girlfriend, Turnbull. Sources close to the family claimed that Turnbull allegedly dated Brooklyn years ago, before getting together with Romeo. But insiders say Brooklyn’s silence isn’t fueled by jealousy, rather, he and Nicola are reportedly questioning Turnbull’s motives for dating another Beckham.