Changes at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre This Concert Season

Concert season is here! May kicks off the busiest time in Tampa for concerts. The MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre will be packed with multiple sold out shows this summer. Even the humidity and rain can't stop us from a good time. But there have been some changes to the popular concert venue starting this month, so if you plan on seeing Billy Idol, Dierks Bentley, Russ, or many of the other great acts coming to Tampa this year, keep these tips in mind!

First things first—arrive early and beat the rush. Parking lots open at 3 PM and venue doors swing open at 6 PM, giving you plenty of time to settle in, snag exclusive early access to merch, and check out the exciting new food and beverage options available this season. Arriving ahead of the crowd ensures you won’t miss a single moment of the show.

If you do plan to drive, keep in mind that this is the first concert season requiring parking passes, so be sure to purchase yours in advance. Parking passes are sold separately from concert tickets and can be secured at www.midfloridaamp.com/upgrades.

With thanks to the construction crews, the roof of the pavilion that was destroyed from Hurricane Milton are partially in place for the summer season. So we may not have as much shade or rain coverage, but updates should be completed by the end of this year.