Tampa Kicks Off Year-Long Free Pickleball Program at Three City Parks

Free pickleball has started at three Tampa parks, with sessions running twice daily through May 29. Players can hit the courts morning or night at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, Macfarlane Park, and Rowlett Park.

Courts open from 8 to 11 a.m. and again from 6 to 9 p.m. daily. No registration needed, just show up and play. The city made it simple: walk in, grab a paddle, and start playing.

Starting May 1, this fits into Tampa's Move with the Mayor Spring Mental Health and Physical Activity Challenge. The National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention backed the city's push to get people moving.

This program aims to boost physical health and mental wellness across Tampa. From first-timers to skilled players, the courts welcome everyone. The year-long schedule means plenty of chances to join in and improve.

Each site provides standard pickleball equipment. Players use a special paddle to hit a plastic ball across a net. The court matches badminton's size but uses tennis-style netting.

A special rule creates a "kitchen:" a no-volley zone by the net. This smart twist stops aggressive net play. Now, quick and methodical players can compete on equal ground.

Want to play? Head to Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park (1001 North Blvd.), Macfarlane Park (1700 North MacDill Ave.), or Rowlett Park (2401 East Yukon St.).