Mickey Guyton Shatters Boundaries in Country Music

Mickey Guyton is still establishing herself as a true change agent in country music and as a transformational artist, advocate, and philanthropist. Her latest album, House on Fire, was released on Sept. 27, 2024, with Capitol Records Nashville and tackles motherhood and mental health; Guyton co-wrote all 12 tracks. For the album, Guyton often only worked with women in their writing sessions, which fit naturally with her desire to elevate the voices of women in the industry.

While Guyton struggled with country radio airplay, she made some strides and garnered excitement through her strong performances. In 2022, Guyton walked out in front of an audience watched by more than 112 million viewers to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl LVI, making her the first Black female country artist to perform the national anthem. This historic occasion for Guyton solidified her footprint within national consciousness.

In a recent tribute to Ringo Starr at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Guyton's performance left a lasting impression. Sheryl Crow, who shared the stage with her, remarked, "All of us were fine. But she was unbelievable. You could feel the whole room change when she sang."

Aside from her musical accomplishments, Guyton is a passionate advocate for mental health resources, especially for Black women. She actively endorses The Loveland Foundation, an organization that works to provide therapy and support to communities of color.

Industry leaders recognize Guyton's versatility and impact. Leslie Fram, a prominent figure in Nashville's music scene, stated, "Mickey is one of the first artists I met when I moved to Nashville, and she's grown into one of the most versatile artists I know. Who else can perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl, host the ACM Awards, cover Tina Turner for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, and perform with everyone from Gladys Knight to Metallica?"