Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Second Date Update May 2025

We know dating can be tough and sometimes crazy! That’s why Tampa Bay’s Hometown Morning Krewe are here to help. Listen every morning at 7a as they try and make…

Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe
Second Date Update May 2025

Second Date Update May 2025

We know dating can be tough and sometimes crazy! That’s why Tampa Bay's Hometown Morning Krewe are here to help. Listen every morning at 7a as they try and make a match! Here are all of our dating stories from May 2025.

May 1 - May Be Time To Cut Ties

Blake told us that he had a great date with Erica. So, Blake used to be married and may still have relationships with the ex's family, which Emily doesn't like.

Second Date Update
Tampa Bay's Morning KreweEditor
Kevin is a member of Tampa Bay‘s Hometown Morning Krewe on 995 QYK. He has been with the station for 25 years, is a Tampa native, and went to Jesuit High School and USF. Go Bulls!. He is passionate about all things Tampa Bay. Kevin writes articles on the ongoing road projects around the Tampa Bay area, awards that Tampa Bay cities and businesses have won and country music happenings around the Bay area. He is always doing many things with his wife and kids. He loves to read books and play video games in his spare time.
Related Stories
Mutt Monday Dog
Tampa Bay's Morning KreweThe Mighty Thor Is Our Mutt Monday Dog This WeekTampa Bay's Morning Krewe
Second Date Update April 2025
Tampa Bay's Morning KreweSecond Date Update April 2025Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe
Mutt Monday Dog
Tampa Bay's Morning KreweOur Mutt Monday Dog Is Houdini And She Is Ready To Be AdoptedTampa Bay's Morning Krewe
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect