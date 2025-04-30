Riley Green Adds Eight November Shows to ‘Damn Country Music Tour’

Country star Riley Green is extending his successful Damn Country Music Tour with new dates and special guests. The U.S. leg kicks off tomorrow at the Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia, featuring openers Ella Langley, Drake White, and Channing Wilson.

Green announced the expansion, stating, "Damn Country Music Tour has crushed so far, so I'm adding some new dates and bringing some of my Alabama friends with me."

Additional November shows will include stops in Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, with varying support from artists like Jamey Johnson, Drake White, and Hannah McFarland.

The tour promotes Green's third studio album Don't Mind If I Do, which was released in October 2024. The title track has over 165 million global streams, and there is also a duet, "You Look Like You Love Me", with Ella Langley. This collaboration has earned Green five nominations at the upcoming 60th Academy of Country Music Awards, including Song of the Year and Music Event of the Year.

Reflecting on the album and tour, Green said, "I learned to play guitar to my granddaddy's favorite country songs from back in the day, and the new album is a throwback to the era when I first became a fan. For this tour, I found some of my favorite artists and songwriters to join us, and singing with Ella every night will be a lot of fun."