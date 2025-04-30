Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Listen To Win Tickets To Game 5 of The Tampa Bay Lightning Playoffs

The Bolts are looking to make a comeback in Game 5 of the Playoffs and we got your tickets to witness it. Listen TODAY only for your chance to win…

smckenzie

The Bolts are looking to make a comeback in Game 5 of the Playoffs and we got your tickets to witness it. Listen TODAY only for your chance to win a pair of tickets in support of the Home Team.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/30
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to Game 5 of the Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers
  • Prize Value: $90
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Amalie Arena

FloridaTampa
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Cheers To Mom; The Ultimate Mother’s Day Experience
ContestsCheers To Mom; The Ultimate Mother’s Day Experiencesmckenzie
KC Has Your Tickets To Darius Rucker
ContestsKC Has Your Tickets To Darius Ruckersmckenzie
Cheers To Mom! Listen To Your Morning Krewe To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Luke Bryan
ContestsCheers To Mom! Listen To Your Morning Krewe To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Luke Bryansmckenzie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect