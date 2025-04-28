Backstage Country
3 Highlights from Stagecoach 2025 You Need to Know About

Yvette DeLaCruz
Jelly Roll and Lana Del Rey perform at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 26, 2025 in Indio, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

In case you weren’t able to attend, Stagecoach 2025 is already shaping up to be one for the books. The desert sun, the cowboy vibes, the massively talented country music artists — it's everything we love about a music festival, and then some. Stagecoach, the country music cousin of Coachella, took over the desert this past weekend. And since it’s organized by the same team behind Coachella (they definitely know how to throw a party), it’s no surprise Stagecoach brought the energy while still keeping its own unique flair (think cowboy hats instead of flower crowns).

Stagecoach 2025 Highlights 

Let’s break down the three biggest highlights you need to know about for Stagecoach 2025. 

Lana Del Rey Revealed Tryst with Morgan Wallen 

Lana Del Rey made her Stagecoach Country Music Festival debut with a bang. On Friday, the singer revealed in her song “57.5” lyrics that she kissed Morgan Wallen. The lyrics went, “I kissed Morgan Wallen/ I guess kissing me kind of went to his head/ If you want my secret to success/ I suggest don’t go ATVing with him when you’re out west.” 

Before she dropped the juicy tidbit about her and Wallen, Del Rey said, “that it would be “the last time I’m ever going to say this line,” according to Billboard

Zach Bryan’s Full Circle Moment 

In one of the proudest moments of the festival, Zach Bryan revealed he was wearing the same shirt he wore three years ago when he performed at the Palomino Stage. Now that he’s headlining the festival at the Mane Stage, the “Pink Skies” singer told the crowd, “Me and the boys actually played Stagecoach three years ago, and I wore the same shirt. I thought it was cute,” according to American Songwriter

It was a full circle moment for the country crooner who made his debut at the festival three years ago, and came back this year as a headliner.  

Jelly Roll Brought the Party 

Jelly Roll sure knows how to party! The country music superstar brought his famous collaborators on stage. The rapper and songwriter brought out nine famous guests including Machine Gun Kelly, Shaboozey, Wiz Khalifa and Lana Del Rey, as reported by People. Jelly’s wife, Bunnie Xo, also joined the singer onstage before Alex Warren who performed his and Jelly’s unreleased collab, “Oh My Brother.” Lana Del Rey was Jelly Roll’s last guest, stepping in to sing Lainey Wilson’s part in his song “Save Me.” 

Jelly RollLana Del ReyZach Bryan
Yvette DeLaCruzWriter
