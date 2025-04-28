Busch Gardens Tampa Giving Veterans Free Entry Through July

U.S. veterans can get four free tickets to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay from May through July. The park's Waves of Honor program makes this possible.

The sign-up window runs until May 11 at WavesofHonor.com. Veterans who act fast can bring three guests at no cost. The park's new Military Pass costs $152.99, giving unlimited access to both Busch Gardens and Adventure Island until December 2025.

The Military Pass includes standard parking, a $37 drop from the usual $189.99 price tag. Want to bring more friends? Veterans get 50% off tickets for up to five additional guests.

Since its start, the program has opened its gates to over 10 million visitors without charge. Those on active duty can visit free throughout the year.

Don't forget your military ID at the gate. Use your tickets by July 6, they won't work after that.