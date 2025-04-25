USF Kicks Off 5-Year Study Looking at ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Tampa Bay Fish

Scientists at USF's College of Marine Science started checking Tampa Bay fish for dangerous chemicals. Their work targets snook, redfish, spotted seatrout, and sheepshead: fish that many people catch and eat.

At the St. Petersburg labs, the team hunts for PFAS, stubborn pollutants that stick around in nature. They want to map out which parts of the bay contain these unwanted substances.

Local fishing experts help the Tampa Bay Surveillance Project pick prime spots to catch samples. After pulling fish from the water, scientists rush them back to test in their labs.

The team casts nets in many spots across the bay's waters. By spreading out their catch sites, they can track down where these chemicals enter the water system.

Results will start coming out when winter hits. This data will tell people which fish are safe to eat. It will also push water protection groups to take better care of the bay.

No one has ever looked this closely at PFAS in Tampa Bay's favorite fish before. What they find could change how we keep our waters clean.

The team picked these specific fish since they end up on so many dinner plates. Their work will point out which fishing spots might need extra caution.