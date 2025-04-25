Morgan Wallen Announces May Launch of 37-Track Album featuring Post Malone

Morgan Wallen has released a new song that features Post Malone called "I Ain't Comin' Back." This single was released on Apr. 18 as a promotional single for Wallen's forthcoming 37-track album, I'm the Problem, out May 16. The song is Wallen and Post Malone's second duo, with their first having been their 2024 single "I Had Some Help," which spent six weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for two Grammys — Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Originally penned during sessions for Malone's country album F-1 Trillion, "I Ain't Comin' Back" was a track both artists were passionate about. Wallen recounted, "Yeah, 'I Ain't Comin' Back' with Post on it. This was written during the time when Post was working on his album. I've always loved this song, and I told him, like, 'Hey, if you don't put this on your album, then I'm gonna put it on mine.'"

The song is concerned with self-change and redemption, and it contains lyrics about people like the famous race car driver Richard Petty and suggests the possibility of a rebirth of a spiritual type. Wallen, the son of a Southern Baptist preacher, has consistently infused his music with elements of his faith, as seen in previous tracks like "Don't Think Jesus" and "I Wrote the Book."

"I Ain't Comin' Back" has significantly impacted country radio, amassing 2.2 million in airplay audience within its first four days, according to Billboard's Country Airplay update. With the release of the song, excitement has only intensified about I'm the Problem, which is set to consist of a number of collaborations, including features with Eric Church, ERNEST, HARDY, and Tate McRae, which is Wallen's first collaboration with a female artist.