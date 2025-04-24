Tim McGraw Set to Kick Off MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2025

Major League Baseball is set to make history on Aug. 2 with the inaugural MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. This event marks the first regular-season MLB game ever played in the state, featuring a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds. The matchup will take place at a unique baseball field created at the legendary NASCAR venue, which has a capacity of 146,000 seats.

As an added bonus, country music star Tim McGraw will perform in a pregame concert about one hour before the first pitch. All fans who hold tickets to the game will have entry to the concert on the venue's Colossus video board. McGraw's history with baseball goes back to his father, Tug McGraw, who pitched in the MLB for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, who both won World Series Championships.

Tickets for the MLB Speedway Classic are currently on sale, with prices starting at $99.65. A limited number of premium tickets, offering closer proximity to the stage for McGraw's performance, were released yesterday. Fans seated in sections 101–109 and 301–305 will have floor access near the stage, while others can purchase an add-on pass for a special viewing area.

Commissioner Rob Manfred expressed enthusiasm about the event to ESPN, "Big crowd, big crowd. We think that it's an opportunity to have a really large audience for a major league game, and we think the setting in really a legendary speedway is going to be awesome for a baseball game."