Post Malone Welcomes Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll for Coachella’s Final Night
Post Malone wrapped up the second weekend of Coachella 2025 with an energetic set featuring a surprise performance from Ed Sheeran as well as Jelly Roll. Sheeran joined Malone to perform a country-influenced version of "Sunflower," replacing the normal collaborator Swae Lee. Later, Jelly Roll appeared for their joint track "Losers" from Malone's 2024 album F-1 Trillion. During the set, Malone expressed heartfelt gratitude to Jelly Roll, stating:
"I'm so f**king grateful to be able to have the f**king opportunity to be able to go on tour with the kindest soul such as yourself," said Malone. "I knew from the first moment that I f**king hugged you that you had the biggest heart in the f**king universe, and I can only say thank you so very much, and thank you for coming out tonight and I love you and I can't wait to kick some f**king ass. You are the greatest motherf**ker in the world."
This performance represents a clear improvement over his first weekend set, with better sound quality and a smooth connection of musical genres. Malone's stage presence was full of funny interactions and a variety of his musical styles. He also promoted his upcoming stadium tour, starting from Apr. 29, with Jelly Roll as his opening act.