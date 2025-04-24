Post Malone Welcomes Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll for Coachella’s Final Night

Post Malone wrapped up the second weekend of Coachella 2025 with an energetic set featuring a surprise performance from Ed Sheeran as well as Jelly Roll. Sheeran joined Malone to perform a country-influenced version of "Sunflower," replacing the normal collaborator Swae Lee. Later, Jelly Roll appeared for their joint track "Losers" from Malone's 2024 album F-1 Trillion. During the set, Malone expressed heartfelt gratitude to Jelly Roll, stating:

"I'm so f**king grateful to be able to have the f**king opportunity to be able to go on tour with the kindest soul such as yourself," said Malone. "I knew from the first moment that I f**king hugged you that you had the biggest heart in the f**king universe, and I can only say thank you so very much, and thank you for coming out tonight and I love you and I can't wait to kick some f**king ass. You are the greatest motherf**ker in the world."