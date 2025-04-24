Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Post Malone Welcomes Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll for Coachella’s Final Night

Post Malone wrapped up the second weekend of Coachella 2025 with an energetic set featuring a surprise performance from Ed Sheeran as well as Jelly Roll. Sheeran joined Malone to perform a…

Jennifer Eggleston
Post Malone performs at Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California.
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Post Malone wrapped up the second weekend of Coachella 2025 with an energetic set featuring a surprise performance from Ed Sheeran as well as Jelly Roll. Sheeran joined Malone to perform a country-influenced version of "Sunflower," replacing the normal collaborator Swae Lee. Later, Jelly Roll appeared for their joint track "Losers" from Malone's 2024 album F-1 Trillion. During the set, Malone expressed heartfelt gratitude to Jelly Roll, stating:

"I'm so f**king grateful to be able to have the f**king opportunity to be able to go on tour with the kindest soul such as yourself," said Malone. "I knew from the first moment that I f**king hugged you that you had the biggest heart in the f**king universe, and I can only say thank you so very much, and thank you for coming out tonight and I love you and I can't wait to kick some f**king ass. You are the greatest motherf**ker in the world."

This performance represents a clear improvement over his first weekend set, with better sound quality and a smooth connection of musical genres. Malone's stage presence was full of funny interactions and a variety of his musical styles. He also promoted his upcoming stadium tour, starting from Apr. 29, with Jelly Roll as his opening act.

Ed SheeranJelly RollPost Malone
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Tim McGraw performs at Bridgestone Arena on April 25, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicTim McGraw Set to Kick Off MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2025Jennifer Eggleston
Tennessee Parole Board Backs Pardon for Singer Jason DeFord After Time Behind Bars
MusicTennessee Parole Board Backs Pardon for Singer Jason DeFord After Time Behind BarsJennifer Eggleston
Country Star John Morgan Lands No. 1 Hit with Jason Aldean Collaboration
MusicCountry Star John Morgan Lands No. 1 Hit with Jason Aldean CollaborationJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect