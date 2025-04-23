Fort De Soto Park Hosts Beach Cleanup This Weekend

Take MAR plans a beach sweep at Fort De Soto Park this Saturday, April 26. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with St. Petersburg Poet Laureate Gloria Muñoz stopping by to read verses as volunteers work.

Stretching across five small islands, the massive 1,100-acre park needs many hands to stay clean. Take MAR will hand out all needed supplies, and those who sign up won't pay for parking.

This cleanup marks progress since last year's hurricane hit. With the causeway fixed and North Beach welcoming visitors since February, the park shows signs of bouncing back.

Pack your own water, sun protection, and work gloves. Staff asks that you wear sturdy shoes that cover your toes and pick clothes you won't mind getting dirty during the morning's work.

Tampa Bay's health depends on this park. Its thick mangroves and tall palms give local birds and animals a place to live and grow strong. Each piece of trash picked up helps keep these spots safe.

First-timers and seasoned volunteers alike can join this two-hour effort. Kids and parents working side by side make a big difference at 3500 Pinellas Bayway South.