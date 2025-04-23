Country Singer Riley Green Meets 2-Year-Old Fan with Down Syndrome at Texas Concert

Country music superstar Riley Green gave a young fan an unforgettable experience during The American Rodeo on Apr. 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Two-year-old Hadley, who has Down syndrome, met Green before his performance, and the interaction captured the hearts of millions when it quickly went viral.

Greyson's life-changing meeting happened in a TikTok video that was posted by Hadley's mom, Autumn. Hadley walks towards Green and has a big smile and wave. Green kneels down to say hi to her as they exchange smiles and a laugh together. Even better, Green gave Hadley a personalized guitar pick, making this experience memorable.

Autumn expressed her joy, saying, "When I asked her if she wanted to go meet Riley Green, she laughed, smiled, and put her hand over her mouth, acting bashful." She added, "When we met him, she started waving to him and smiling real big. It brought joy to me seeing how happy she was. Everyone loved her. This sweet gentleman even gave Hadley a Riley Green guitar pick. It was such a really special and neat experience."

The video has received close to 900,000 views and fans worldwide commented how sweet the moment was. Many commented that Green's interaction was genuine and it made Hadley feel special. Some shared that Hadley is a HUGE fan of Green's music. Specifically the song "Worst Way" that always brings a smile to her face. The family cherishes Green's music, particularly "I Wish Grandpas Never Died," which holds sentimental value for them.