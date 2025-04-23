Backstage Country
99.5 QYK Contest Rules Archive – Last 30 Days

Jen Glorioso

Listen To Win Tampa Bay Lightning Playoffs

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/21
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to Game 2 of the Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers
  • Prize Value: $90
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Amalie Arena

Win A Pair Of Tickets To The Tampa Bay Lightning Playoffs

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/18/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to Game 1 of the Tampa Bay Lightning Vs. Panthers
  • Prize Value: $90
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Amalie Arena

Listen To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Russell Dickerson

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/14-4/18/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see Russell Dickerson at BayCare Sound on November 14, 2025
  • Prize Value: $29.50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation

Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Little Big Town

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/7-4/13/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of Tickets to see Little Big Town
  • Prize Value: $31.50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation

Text To Win A Pair of Tickets To See Lainey Wilson

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Text To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/4/2025 - 4/6/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: One (1) pair of tickets to see Lainey Wilson
  • Prize Value: $100
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation

Your Hometown Morning Krewe Has Got Your Tickets To See Cody Johnson

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 3/31/25-4/4/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Que to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:  3/31/25-4/4/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: One pair of tickets to see Cody Johnson at Kia Center on September 9, 2025
  • Prize Value: $100
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Kia Center

Text To Win A Pair of 3-Day Passes to Tortuga Music Festival

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 3/21/25-3/23/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Text to Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 3/24/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of (3) day passes to Tortuga Music Festival
  • Prize Value: $754.66
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Tortuga
Contest
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
