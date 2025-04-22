Zach Top admits to being starstruck even with all of his sold out show and massive success. Zach called into the show today and we got our first chance to catch up with him.

Unfortunately, his phone was breaking up during the interview, so it wasn't as clear as we hoped. He told us he was hunting in Mississippi and we joked about being in the middle of nowhere with no signal for interviews.

Right off the bat, we congratulated Zach on his success and how he landed in a good place with his sound. His reply was so dead on. He said he landed in the right spot at the right time. Isn't that the truth.

How Did He Get Famous

Zach Top achieved fame through the traditional music industry paths and the power of social media. He began playing bluegrass music at a young age with his family. His breakout moment came with a viral cover song on social media, which led to opportunities and a publishing deal. He then Moved to Nashville and signed with a record label. He went on to release his debut country single, "Sounds Like the Radio," which blew up on radio stations all over the country. Now, he is selling out shows and opening for people like Alan Jackson.

Summer Tour

Zach will hit the road this year with Dierks Bentley and will be in Tampa in June. However, we get to see him this Saturday with Alan Jackson at Amalie Arena. Zach called Jackson a musical hero. When we asked him how he got the gig on Alan's tour, He said they got an offer from his agent. Zach mentioned that it is surreal to think that Alan Jackson knows who he is and likes his music.

Zach Top Admits To Being Starstruck

We asked him if there is anyone else who is famous that he has got to meet that floored him. He immediately said Vince Gill. Zach Top Admits to being starstruck on night at the Opry. Vince Gill was backstage watching him play. After his set, he was walking off the stage and someone said to him "Hey man, great job, love your music". He couldn't really see who it was because it was so dark, but then realized it was Vince Gill. He ended up talking with him and later on, the two wrote a song together. He also mentioned George Strait also was another one he was very starstruck when meeting them.

I Never Lie