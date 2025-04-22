Food Drive Hopes to Feed 25% of Tampa Bay Kids Going Hungry This Summer

New data shows a startling fact: one in four kids across Tampa Bay struggles to find their next meal. Starting May 1, the Cereal for Summer campaign steps in to fill empty bowls when school cafeterias close their doors.

This vital food drive marks its 10th year of putting breakfast on tables. With General Mills backing the 2025 effort, organizers aim to stock pantry shelves across the region.

As grocery costs climb higher, more parents turn to local food banks for support. The drive puts breakfast first, making sure kids start their summer days with full stomachs and steady energy.

Want to pitch in? Two spots welcome your cereal box gifts until May 31. Stop by the Feeding Tampa Bay Causeway Center at 3624 Causeway Blvd. in Tampa on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Or swing by the 10 Tampa Bay studio at 11450 Gandy Blvd in St. Petersburg.

The push for donations spreads wide. Schools, offices, and local groups can start their own collection spots. Track progress and add new drop-off points at CerealForSummer.org.

Summer break hits hard when free school breakfasts stop. Thanks to last year's success, food banks kept their shelves full all season long. Now, the 2025 drive aims to match or top those numbers.