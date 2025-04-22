CMA Fest Adds Three Nights at Ascend Amphitheater with Wynonna Judd, Jake Owen

The 2025 CMA Fest will be simultaneously happening in Nashville the weekend of June 5-7, with another impressive lineup and firmly focused on community and collaboration. The previous year's Fest will take place this year at the Ascend Amphitheater with performances by Jake Owen, Wynonna Judd, and Whiskey Jam. All artists will perform free of charge in support of the CMA Foundation's efforts to fund music education across the U.S.

“This year's CMA Fest has truly been a celebration of community and collaboration,” CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern said in a statement. “From country icons returning to the fest stage to emerging acts reaching new audiences for the first time, seeing the fans and the industry embrace our genre in such a meaningful way has been the perfect way to kick off our next 50 years.”

Jake Owen will headline a June 6 show titled Jake Owen and Friends, joined by Carter Faith, Max McNown, and Lukas Nelson. Wynonna Judd will close the festival on June 7 with a Girl's Night Out concert that features Sara Evans, The War and Treaty, Noah Cyrus, and Madeline Edwards.

Kicking off the event, CMA Fest will partner with Whiskey Jam for a curated opening night, though the full lineup is still forthcoming. In addition to these headliners, free daytime shows at the Chevy Riverfront Stage will include performances by Drew Baldridge, Gabby Barrett, and Maddie & Tae.

CMA Fest will also be filmed for a national TV special that will air on ABC and stream on Hulu. This year, the festival introduces a new presenting sponsor, SoFi, in the first year of a multi-year partnership.