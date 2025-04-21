Backstage Country
Our Mutt Monday Dog Zeke Is Ready To be Adopted

Zeke is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Zeke came to us as a chihuahua mix, and it is a lot of fun to try to guess the mix part!…

Zeke is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Zeke came to us as a chihuahua mix, and it is a lot of fun to try to guess the mix part! Rat terrier? Jack Russell? Min Pin? It is anyone's guess. But we do know that he is happy, sweet, playful and all around awesome! Zeke is two years old and weighs 13 pounds...the perfect size for an adventure companion!

Where Pet Pal Animal Shelter Is

Every Monday we highlight a dog that is available for adoption at Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Our Mutt Monday dog is Zeke this week and she is available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

Pet Pal's Mission Statement is, "Our mission is to rescue dogs and cats from shelters that may otherwise be euthanized due to time limitations, illness, injuries or lack of socialization and training. We are dedicated to educating the public about the pet overpopulation crisis, the importance of spaying/neutering, and responsible pet ownership."

Finally, Pet Pal is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. Pet Pal is located at 405 22nd Street South in St. Pete. They also have a thrift store that supports the efforts of the shelter.

When you go to a shelter to look for an animal, seeing all the dogs will be emotional. Getting an animal is a huge life decision but it is also a gratifying one as well.

If you adopt our Mutt Monday dog, Zeke, it is sure to brighten up your life. Check him out at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

