Michelin Guide Adds Four Pinellas Restaurants, Gives Tampa Bartender Top Honor

At Thursday's Four Seasons Resort Orlando event, the 2025 Florida Michelin Guide added four Pinellas spots to its picks. Tampa's Tyler Wolff took home the Exceptional Cocktails prize for Ponte.

Making the cut were St. Petersburg's Il Ritorno, Fortu, and Sushi Sho Rexley, plus The Tides Seafood Market in Safety Harbor. None earned stars or Bib Gourmand status in their first review year.

Tampa's star power stayed steady. Rocca, Kosen, Ebbe, Koya, and Lilac kept their one-star status. The city's trusted spots — Rooster & The Till, Gorkhali Kitchen, Psomi, and Streetlight Kitchen — stayed on the Bib Gourmand list.

The guide now tracks 172 Florida spots. Orlando's Sorekara joined Miami's L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon at the two-star level. First-time stars went to Fort Lauderdale's Chef's Counter at MAASS, Miami's Itamae Ao, West Palm Beach's Konro, and Orlando's Ômo by Jônt.

The local tourism board will spend $180,000 across two years for Michelin visits. Broward and Palm Beach matched this amount. Visit Florida added $90,000 for 2025, with $150,000 set for 2026.

Miami stood out with EntreNos and Stubborn Seed getting "Green" stars for earth-friendly practices. Fresh Bib Gourmand picks included West Palm Beach's Aioli, Orlando's Coro, and Fort Lauderdale's Heritage.

Secret visits by Michelin's team check food taste, cooking skill, menu ideas, and meal quality. Since 2022, they've rated Florida spots through tourism board deals.