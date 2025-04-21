Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Alan Jackson

Join Alan Jackson at Amalie Arena on April 25th for his "Last Call; one more for the road tour. Enter now for your chance to win.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter to Win
- Dates Of Contest: 4/21/2025-4/24/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Enter to Win
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see Alan Jackson on April 26, 2025
- Prize Value: $355
- , Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation