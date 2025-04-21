Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Alan Jackson

Backstage Country
Join Alan Jackson at Amalie Arena on April 25th for his "Last Call; one more for the road tour. Enter now for your chance to win.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter to Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/21/2025-4/24/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Enter to Win
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see Alan Jackson on April 26, 2025
  • Prize Value: $355
  • , Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation
