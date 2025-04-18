Lakeland’s Bonnet Springs Park Named USA Today’s Best City Park

USA Today readers picked Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland, Florida, as the nation's top city park. After weeks of public votes, this 168-acre space beat 19 other expert-selected parks for the title.

Nature meets education throughout the grounds. Local plants dot the walkways, while the Florida Children's Museum packs indoor spaces with hands-on learning stations.

At 400 Bonnet Springs Blvd., this former rail yard welcomes guests daily. Gates swing open at 6 a.m., with lights out at 7:45 p.m. Best part? Entry costs nothing.

Adventure seekers find their thrill in the sky-high treehouse and raised walkways that twist through leafy canopies. The welcome center stocks souvenirs and quick bites for visitors.

A mighty 200-year-old oak tree anchors the grounds. Winding paths snake past this natural giant, leading to play zones and a kids' museum.

Hungry visitors can stop by the Depot Café from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., while coffee lovers get their fix between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The calendar brims with upcoming fun. STEM activities hit the park on April 26, cars roll in on May 3, and wedding bells ring on May 4. These add to the mix of outdoor workouts and live music that fill the weekly schedule.

Each spot in the park runs on its own clock. Sweet-toothed guests can grab ice cream until 6:30 p.m., while the Rooftop Garden Bar serves from noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays see the Depot Café stretch an hour longer, closing at 5 p.m.