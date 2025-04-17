Backstage Country
Win A Pair Of Tickets To The Tampa Bay Lightning Playoffs

The Bolds are back in the playoffs and we’ve got your way in. Listen for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida…

The Bolds are back in the playoffs and we've got your way in. Listen for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers Game 1

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/18/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to Game 1 of the Tampa Bay Lightning Vs. Panthers
  • Prize Value: $90
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Amalie Arena

