This Day in Country History: April 17

From a White House performance, honky-tonk-themed restaurant to an NFL game and a wedding, April 17 has seen some interesting events and milestones for country music throughout the years.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

April 17 had a few milestones, including:

2010: Lady Antebellum (now known as Lady A) was at No. 4 on the Billboard 100 for their song "Need You Now" after having peaked at No. 2. They were the first country music band to reach the top 10 in two years.

2024: Blake Shelton performed back-to-back shows for the grand opening of his honky-tonk-themed restaurant, Ole Red, in Las Vegas. The main opening was on April 16, but he decided to perform another show due to popularity.

Cultural Milestones

Country music history had several cultural milestones on April 17, including:

1970: Country music icon Johnny Cash performed with his wife, June Carter, and the country group the Statler Brothers at the White House for then-President Richard Nixon. At Nixon's request, Cash sang "A Boy Named Sue."

2012: Country music star Vince Gill headlined the 14th annual Jammin' to Beat the Blues benefit concert for Mental Health America of Middle Tennessee. This milestone performance was held at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

2017: Dierks Bentley's wife, Cassidy Black Bentley, ran the Boston Marathon on April 17. She ran this to support Safe Haven, a shelter for homeless families in Nashville.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Exciting performances that occurred on April 17 include:

2004: Mother/daughter country duo, The Judds, made their debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry. They sang "Flies on the Butter (You Can't Go Home Again)" and "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)."

2017: Country music superstar Carrie Underwood sang the national anthem before the Nashville Predators' first-round Stanley Cup game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Underwood is married to the team captain of the Predators.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From marriages to deaths and benefits, there were notable industry changes and challenges for the country music industry on April 17 through the years, including:

2010: Avent-garde country star David Allen Coe married his sixth wife, Kimberly Hastings, with Toby Keith as a witness. Coe is known for songs such as "Take This Job and Shove It" and "You Never Even Called Me by My Name."

2018: Country singer/songwriter and producer Randy Scruggs died on April 17. He won several Grammy Awards, was a three-time Musician of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards, and produced songs for country greats such as Waylon Jennings, Dwight Yoakam, and Loretta Lynn.

2021: Country star Brantley Gilbert held three trail rides at Brimstone Recreation in Huntsville, Tennessee, to raise money for The Academy of Country Music's COVID-19 Response Fund. He hosted 500 fans on each trail ride.