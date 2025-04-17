The Florida Aquarium Battles For Best Aquarium In The Nation

While building its biggest upgrade since 1994, the Florida Aquarium wants your vote. It's competing against 19 other water centers nationwide for USA Today's best aquarium ranking.

After hitting number eight in 2023 and 2024, the Tampa site aims for its fifth straight year on the list. Top minds picked contenders based on how well they show off sea life and connect with guests.

Inside swim 20,000 creatures from water and land. Kids and adults watch sharks glide by, pet gentle stingrays, and spot playful otters. New spaces show off tough survivors of the seas, while builders plan spots for sea lions and puffins to splash around.

Want to help? Click once daily through May 12 on USA Today's site. Your clicks count as this Tampa spot grows bigger than ever.

The contest page lists 20 picks from across the U.S. Each choice "represents the best in the country for their high-quality exhibits and visitor interactions," states WTSP.com.

Set in Tampa's Channelside district, this water world pulls in crowds from near and far. Six years of top rankings show how much it's grown since first opening its doors.

Fresh exhibits will soon give sea creatures more room to swim. Staff members teach guests about ocean care through real-world activities and close-up views.